FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Down 9% After Insider Selling

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) was down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 2,365,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,947,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Specifically, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $78,498.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 419,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 12,661 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $78,498.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 419,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $266,119.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,078,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,055,966.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,770 shares of company stock valued at $901,742. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

FIGS Trading Up 4.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in FIGS by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FIGS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

