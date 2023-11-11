First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Barclays

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from C$25.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight Capital lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.44.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of FM opened at C$16.28 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.66 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.7707911 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total value of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.