First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First United from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.81. First United has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. First United’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First United by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First United by 9.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First United by 7.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First United by 0.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First United by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

