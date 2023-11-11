Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock opened at $119.38 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.61.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

