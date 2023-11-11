Flare (FLR) 1-Day Volume Hits $13.32 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Flare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $321.45 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flare has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 26,764,747,314 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 26,764,748,146.867065 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01191526 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $11,518,907.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

