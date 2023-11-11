FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.34 to $4.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.49.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

FLT opened at $231.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.39. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $278.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $282.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,870,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 34,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

