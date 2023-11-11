Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $23.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Foot Locker Trading Up 0.5 %

FL opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

