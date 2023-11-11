FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 155 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $665.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $651.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $674.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

