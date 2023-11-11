FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,728,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $52.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.