FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Zoetis by 163,671.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,733,932,000 after buying an additional 480,131,319 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,585,000 after acquiring an additional 391,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoetis by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.73.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

