FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.5 %

PSX opened at $113.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.55. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.