FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. American National Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $196.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

