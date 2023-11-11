FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LYB opened at $93.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average is $93.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

