FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $184,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,651,000 after buying an additional 6,019,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,081,000 after buying an additional 238,050 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.2 %

HPE stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

