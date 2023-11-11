FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $265.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

