Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $64.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.25. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Forward Air will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.23 per share, for a total transaction of $244,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,573 shares in the company, valued at $953,534.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin acquired 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.63 per share, for a total transaction of $75,012.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,832.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.23 per share, for a total transaction of $244,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,534.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,302 shares of company stock worth $1,471,544. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Forward Air by 86.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 46.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 306.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

