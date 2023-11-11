Foster & Motley Inc. Has $137,000 Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.1% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 54.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 115,232 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at about $943,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 17.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,077,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.18. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.42 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

