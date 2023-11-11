Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Trading Up 2.2%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €26.21 ($28.18) and last traded at €25.73 ($27.67). Approximately 1,852,054 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €25.18 ($27.08).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of €27.35 and a 200-day moving average of €27.12.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.