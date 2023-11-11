FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FREYR Battery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen downgraded FREYR Battery from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.98.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

Shares of FREY stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $208.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $54,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 15.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 24.2% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

