FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,578 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,171,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,567,000 after buying an additional 739,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 38.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,209,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 609,966 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,141,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,790 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 398.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 897,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 195.5% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 582,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 385,412 shares in the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.78 on Friday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%.

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

