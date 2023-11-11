FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $20.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FS KKR Capital

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $76,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FSK opened at $19.82 on Friday. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.13%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.