G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Stock Price Up 20%

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) shot up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 1,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

G6 Materials Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13.

Get G6 Materials alerts:

G6 Materials (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a negative net margin of 165.45%. The firm had revenue of C$0.45 million during the quarter.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.