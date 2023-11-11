Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

