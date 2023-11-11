Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ITA opened at $113.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.17 and a 200 day moving average of $112.67. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

