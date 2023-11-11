Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 116,910 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1,536.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,910 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622,708 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190,712 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

