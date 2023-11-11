Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,653 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

