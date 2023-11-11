Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 7,063 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 33,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $161.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average is $106.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

