Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,656 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

