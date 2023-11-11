Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,482 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total value of $8,909,942.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,789 shares of company stock worth $38,881,854. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $328.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $844.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.05 and its 200-day moving average is $288.58. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on META shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.65.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

