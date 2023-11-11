Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,873 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,820 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $267.75 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.64.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.