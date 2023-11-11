Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,325 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $106.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.45. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

