Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,360 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at about $962,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 125.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 121,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

