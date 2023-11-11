General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in General Motors by 94,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $26.85 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

