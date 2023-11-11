Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
GMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Genmab A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Genmab A/S from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $638.00.
Genmab A/S Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 170,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 47,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
