Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

