Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gladstone Land stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LANDO opened at $17.73 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Gladstone Land Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 8.35%.

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.