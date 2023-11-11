Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,954 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $237.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.81 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

