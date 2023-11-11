Glassman Wealth Services Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 4.1 %

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.02. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $14.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

