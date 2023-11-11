Glassman Wealth Services Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 111,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

ENB opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 236.94%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

