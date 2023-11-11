Glassman Wealth Services Sells 216 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $128.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.07 and a 200 day moving average of $115.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $135.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

