Glassman Wealth Services Sells 470 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KDP stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

