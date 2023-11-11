Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Global Medical REIT Stock Up 1.9 %
Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 57.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 121.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
