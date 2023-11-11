Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GMRE

Global Medical REIT Stock Up 1.9 %

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $606.52 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.09. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 57.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 121.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.