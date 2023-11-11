Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,273,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,673,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,949,000 after acquiring an additional 526,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after acquiring an additional 409,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,692,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

