Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,774 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.13% of Globus Medical worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $80.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

