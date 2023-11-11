GoldenTree Asset Management LP Sells 2,200 Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Stock

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total value of C$24,640.00.

GoldenTree Asset Management LP also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 6th, GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 100 shares of Yellow Pages stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total value of C$1,120.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 9,300 shares of Yellow Pages stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total value of C$104,160.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 2,500 shares of Yellow Pages stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total value of C$28,225.00.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

Y stock opened at C$11.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$207.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.80. Yellow Pages Limited has a 1 year low of C$10.65 and a 1 year high of C$14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.20.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

Yellow Pages ( TSE:Y Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.74 million for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 27.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.8010076 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

