Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 2,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 27,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a market cap of $301.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Company Profile

The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.

