Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Green Plains Partners Trading Down 0.6 %
Green Plains Partners stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $300.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.
Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.06%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 112.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners
About Green Plains Partners
Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.
