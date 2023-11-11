Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $300.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.06%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is currently 112.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

About Green Plains Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 229.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 381,934 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners in the second quarter worth $3,805,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 264,518 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter valued at $2,250,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter valued at $2,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

Featured Stories

