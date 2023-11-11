Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Greencore Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNCGY
Greencore Group Stock Performance
Greencore Group Company Profile
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Greencore Group
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.