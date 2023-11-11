Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Cormark

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRN. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.30 to C$0.15 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.
Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
