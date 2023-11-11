Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Cormark

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRN. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.30 to C$0.15 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GRN

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Stock Performance

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Shares of CVE GRN opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The company has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$2.90.

(Get Free Report)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.