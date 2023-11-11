Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 135.49% and a negative net margin of 53.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

